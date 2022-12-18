2022/12/18 --- New release ventoy-1.0.85 Menu Multi-Languages more ...

Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files.

With ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly.

You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them ( ).

You can also browse ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disks and boot them.

x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI and MIPS64EL UEFI are supported in the same way.

Most types of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/ChromeOS/Unix/VMware/Xen...)

1000+ image files are tested (list), 90%+ distros in distrowatch.com supported (details),