2022/12/18 --- New release ventoy-1.0.85

What is Ventoy

Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files.
With ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly.
You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them (screenshot).
You can also browse ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disks and boot them.
x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI and MIPS64EL UEFI are supported in the same way.
Most types of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/ChromeOS/Unix/VMware/Xen...)
1000+ image files are tested (list),     90%+ distros in distrowatch.com supported (details),

Ventoy Subscription Service

Ventoy is an open source and free software. For the better and sustainable development of the Ventoy project, I provide subscription service. Please refer Notes for details.

Ventoy Browser

With Ventoy you can also browse ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disk and boot them. Notes

VentoyPlugson

VentoyPlugson is a GUI tool for Ventoy plugin configuration.

Features

  • 100% open source (license)
  • Very simple to use (Get started)
  • Fast (limited only by the speed of copying iso file)
  • Can be installed in USB/Local Disk/SSD/NVMe/SD Card
  • Directly boot from ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files, no extraction needed
  • Support to browse and boot ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disk Notes
  • No need to be continuous in disk for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files
  • Both MBR and GPT partition styles are supported
  • x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI, MIPS64EL UEFI supported
  • IA32/x86_64 UEFI Secure Boot supported Notes
  • Linux Persistence supported Notes
  • Windows auto installation supported Notes
  • Linux auto installation supported Notes
  • Variables Expansion supported for Windows/Linux auto installation script Notes
  • FAT32/exFAT/NTFS/UDF/XFS/Ext2(3)(4) supported for main partition
  • ISO files larger than 4GB supported
  • Menu alias, Menu tip message supported
  • Password protect supported
  • Native boot menu style for Legacy & UEFI
  • Most type of OS supported, 1000+ iso files tested
  • Linux vDisk(vhd/vdi/raw...) boot solution Notes
  • Not only boot but also complete installation process
  • Menu dynamically switchable between ListView and TreeView mode Notes
  • "Ventoy Compatible" concept
  • Plugin Framework and GUI plugin configurator
  • Injection files to runtime enviroment
  • Boot configuration file dynamically replacement
  • Highly customizable theme and menu style
  • USB drive write-protected support
  • USB normal use unaffected
  • Data nondestructive during version upgrade
  • No need to update Ventoy when a new distro is released

Contact

You can discuss general ventoy issues in the forums or send a mail to longpanda admin@ventoy.net or join in the QQ group 688429778

