2022/12/18 --- New release ventoy-1.0.85
What is Ventoy
Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files.
With ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly.
You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them (screenshot).
You can also browse ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disks and boot them.
x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI and MIPS64EL UEFI are supported in the same way.
Most types of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/ChromeOS/Unix/VMware/Xen...)
1000+ image files are tested (list),
90%+ distros in distrowatch.com supported (details),
Ventoy Subscription Service
Ventoy is an open source and free software.
For the better and sustainable development of the Ventoy project, I provide subscription service. Please refer Notes for details.
Ventoy Browser
With Ventoy you can also browse ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disk and boot them. Notes
VentoyPlugson
Features
- 100% open source (license)
- Very simple to use (Get started)
- Fast (limited only by the speed of copying iso file)
- Can be installed in USB/Local Disk/SSD/NVMe/SD Card
- Directly boot from ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files, no extraction needed
- Support to browse and boot ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files in local disk Notes
- No need to be continuous in disk for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files
- Both MBR and GPT partition styles are supported
- x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI, MIPS64EL UEFI supported
- IA32/x86_64 UEFI Secure Boot supported Notes
- Linux Persistence supported Notes
- Windows auto installation supported Notes
- Linux auto installation supported Notes
- Variables Expansion supported for Windows/Linux auto installation script Notes
- FAT32/exFAT/NTFS/UDF/XFS/Ext2(3)(4) supported for main partition
- ISO files larger than 4GB supported
- Menu alias, Menu tip message supported
- Password protect supported
- Native boot menu style for Legacy & UEFI
- Most type of OS supported, 1000+ iso files tested
- Linux vDisk(vhd/vdi/raw...) boot solution Notes
- Not only boot but also complete installation process
- Menu dynamically switchable between ListView and TreeView mode Notes
- "Ventoy Compatible" concept
- Plugin Framework and GUI plugin configurator
- Injection files to runtime enviroment
- Boot configuration file dynamically replacement
- Highly customizable theme and menu style
- USB drive write-protected support
- USB normal use unaffected
- Data nondestructive during version upgrade
- No need to update Ventoy when a new distro is released
Contact
You can discuss general ventoy issues in the forums
or send a mail to longpanda admin@ventoy.net
or join in the QQ group 688429778
